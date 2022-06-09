Pop-up pharmacy opens at parking lot of arson-hit Walmart

Walmart said Monday they had set up a working mobile pharmacy unit, known as "Big Blue," in the store's parking lot.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — The Peachtree City Walmart that was burned out in an arson case last month now has an operating pharmacy again.

The company said in a release that Big Blue will be open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will be closed on weekends.

The Walmart has been closed since a mid-evening fire in late August caused an evacuation at the store.

Three police officers went to a hospital for smoke inhalation after making sure everyone got out. Firefighters were on scene battling the fire until 4 a.m.

Police later arrested a 14-year-old girl and charged her with first-degree arson, saying that the fire was intentionally set in an aisle stocking paper goods.

Peachtree City Police said they used a search warrant at the teen's home and that's when the girl admitted to starting the fire.

At that time, the department said there was, "no evidence of a specific motive or participation in an organized activity after rumors that it might have been part of some kind of social media "challenge."