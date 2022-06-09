Pop-up pharmacy opens at parking lot of arson-hit Walmart

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — The Peachtree City Walmart that was burned out in an arson case last month now has an operating pharmacy again.
Walmart said Monday they had set up a working mobile pharmacy unit, known as "Big Blue," in the store's parking lot.
The company said in a release that Big Blue will be open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will be closed on weekends.
The Walmart has been closed since a mid-evening fire in late August caused an evacuation at the store.
Three police officers went to a hospital for smoke inhalation after making sure everyone got out. Firefighters were on scene battling the fire until 4 a.m.
Police later arrested a 14-year-old girl and charged her with first-degree arson, saying that the fire was intentionally set in an aisle stocking paper goods.
Peachtree City Police said they used a search warrant at the teen's home and that's when the girl admitted to starting the fire.
At that time, the department said there was, "no evidence of a specific motive or participation in an organized activity after rumors that it might have been part of some kind of social media "challenge."
It remains unclear when the Walmart might reopen.