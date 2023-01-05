Elementary school in Coweta County in 'Code Yellow' with sheriff's office activity nearby

Coweta County school district officials said a Code Yellow is a state of caution and not considered a lockdown. The sheriff's activity is unrelated to the school.

SHARPSBURG, Ga. — An elementary school in Coweta County was placed on a "Code Yellow" on Thursday with activity by the sheriff's office nearby.

The Code Yellow was activated at Poplar Road Elementary School in Sharpsburg.

Coweta County Schools said a Code Yellow is a state of caution and not equivalent to a full lockdown. The activity being conducted by the sheriff's office did not have anything to do with the school itself, district officials said.

"It is common practice to go to Code Yellow until the school has been advised that police activity has been resolved," a district statement said.

