Police searching for possible drowning victim in Cauble Park

ATLANTA — Authorities are searching for a possible drowning victim who went missing in Cauble Park on Friday.

Officers with the Acworth Police Department initially responded to the park Saturday evening around 5 p.m. in reference to a possible drowning. They were joined by members of the Cobb County Fire Department, and Department of Natural Resources.

Witnesses told authorities that a woman, 46-year-old Darla Frey, was seen on a raft in the water. However, later on the raft was seen without her.

Authorities said they used sonar equipment to search for the woman until 11:30 p.m. The search resumed on Saturday with members of the Cobb County Police Department's Dive Team joining as well.

While the search continues, the Acworth Police Department is encouraging anyone with knowledge of what happened to contact them.

