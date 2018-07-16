ATLANTA -- Authorities say a possible grenade was found in a returned rental car Monday.

Atlanta Public Affairs Officer Stephanie Brown said officers were dispatched just after 4 p.m. to 3230 Peachtree Road. The address listed is for a Hertz rental car location.

Police say nearby businesses have been evacuated as a precaution. Brown said the bomb squad is on the scene.

This is a developing story. 11Alive has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as we receive more details.

© 2018 WXIA