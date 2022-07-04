x
Possible human remains found near Atlanta BeltLine, APD says

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police homicide detectives are investigating after bones were found near the BeltLine Thursday afternoon.

Investigators found what appears to be human remains near 708 Jefferson Street NW around 2:30 p.m., just a few blocks down from the westside of the Atlanta BeltLine. 

The bones are being collected and investigators will work with a forensic expert to identify the remains. APD said its investigation remains ongoing. 

This is a developing story, we'll continue to update as we learn more. 

