Possible human remains found near Atlanta BeltLine, APD says

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police homicide detectives are investigating after bones were found near the BeltLine Thursday afternoon.

Investigators found what appears to be human remains near 708 Jefferson Street NW around 2:30 p.m., just a few blocks down from the westside of the Atlanta BeltLine.

The bones are being collected and investigators will work with a forensic expert to identify the remains. APD said its investigation remains ongoing.