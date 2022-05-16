Police investigating possible road rage shooting in Buckhead

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting outside a popular shopping plaza that sent a man to the hospital. We're told it may have all started with road rage.

It ended in a parking lot by the Target on Peachtree Street.

There are two vehicles there with significant damage and, according to police, a driver said she was being followed by a male driver in a red car.

That caused her to lose control of her vehicle and crash.

Police add that the driver then fired off several shots at the man in the red car.

Major Carlo Peek with Atlanta Police said they are still trying to determine if it was self defense that took place.

Police said while the man shot is hospitalized, he is alert, conscious, and breathing.