Powder Springs expected to draw over 10,000 people to second-annual Seafood Festival

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — The City of Powder Springs will be Bringing the Sea to The Springs next week for their three-day seafood festival at Thurman Springs Park.

The event begins Friday, May 13 and will run through the weekend.

Powder Springs started this festival just last year and brought in more than 10,000 attendees.

This year, they’re once again partnering with Robin Robert Promotions for this free family-friendly event designed to bring the community together through tasty food, juried arts and crafts, fellowship, and fun.

“We are excited to produce this fantastic festival a second year for the citizens of Powder Springs and the metro Atlanta area,” said Roberts in a released statement. “We look forward to the community coming out for this weekend of food, live entertainment, crafts and fun.”

Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman hopes to see the same turnout as last year.

“I think it really, to be truthful, put us on the map because it was so well attended, the food was good, and I’m hearing people from outside of the city in other places talking about ‘the Seafood Festival in Powder Springs,’ so that’s how big of an impact it was and how word spread,” he said.

Event Details:

Friday, May 13 | 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 14 | 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 15 | 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Local food vendors attending the event will carry a variety of seafood and other cuisines from merchants like All Around the World Food Truck, Pork Ur Fork, Forget Me Not Catering, South Fried Catfish Company, Ohana Shaved Ice and more.

Live performances will feature local Atlanta musicians including artists like the Gold Standard Band, American Hope Band, The Georgia Blues Brothers and a Tina Turner tribute artist.

Attendees will also be able to browse and purchase the local arts and crafts from vendors. Children can spend their time in the Kids Zone where fun activities like bounce houses and face painting will be made available.

While this is a family-friendly event, coolers and pets are not allowed.