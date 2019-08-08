ATLANTA — UPDATE: Power appears to be restored

A power outage Thursday morning is affecting Emory University.

Georgia Power says it expects power to be restored by about 10:30 a.m.

The school said most of its campus was unaffected, and that the outage was confined mostly to the outlying parts of the school along Clifton Rd.

The outage is affecting 1,616 customers in the area around the school, because of "problems with our electrical system," Georgia Power said.

WXIA

Emory Police tweeted that traffic lights were out in the area.