Days after Zeta, many still without power

The tropical storm on Oct. 29 wiped out power to nearly 1 million Georgians.

ATLANTA — There were still several thousand customers across the state still without power on Monday, following Tropical Storm Zeta last week.

After the storm rolled through on Oct. 29, nearly 1 million Georgia Power and Georgia EMC customers were left in the dark.

On Monday morning, Georgia Power said that of the 800,000 customers whose power was cut on Thursday, only 4,000 remained without power.

"We understand how important electricity is in our everyday lives. That’s why our teams worked around the clock this weekend to restore electric service to ~806,000 customers," they said on social media.

Meanwhile, the Georgia EMCs were reporting 7,647 people without power as of 11:30 a.m.