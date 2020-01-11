Power outages in Georgia | More than 45K still in the dark following Zeta

Georgia Power said they have restored power to more than 95 percent of customers -- approximately 785,000.

ATLANTA — Several thousand people remain in the dark - and in the cold - on Sunday following widespread power outages due to Tropical Storm Zeta that came through the area early Thursday morning.

Georgia Power said Sunday morning that there were just over 25,000 customers without electricity. The state EMCs report 21,000 still without power on their outage map.

As of last night, Georgia Power said, they restored power to more than 95 percent of customers, approximately 785,000.

"Today, our crews continue work alongside teams from out-of-state utilities to restore power to the remaining impacted customers," they said on social media.

They tell 11Alive that they have more than 4,000 personnel working to restore the power.

Georgia Power damage assessed from Hurricane Zeta:

Over 600 broken poles

More than 1,800 spans of wire down

More than 240 damaged transformers

Hardest hit areas include the Atlanta area and North Georgia (including Clayton, Dalton, Gainesville, Rome, Carrollton and Cartersville)

11Alive reached out to Georgia EMCs to see if they have a more exact timeframe for restoration.

