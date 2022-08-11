1 in Georgia takes home $1 million prize in latest Powerball

ATLANTA — It took a bit longer than lottery officials hoped, however, after a delay in the drawing, someone from Georgia is $1,000,000 richer.
According to the Georgia Lottery, one person picked all five white balls, but failed to get the red Powerball -- netting them a million bucks.
Three other people won $50,000 prizes.
After 40 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, someone has finally won the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. One ticket sold in California won, Powerball's website said.
Other $1 million tickets were sold in California, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Washington.
Despite a delay that stretched into Tuesday morning, the winning numbers for Powerball's record-breaking jackpot were 10-33-41-47-56 with a Powerball of 10 and a Power Play of 2X, the game's website said. The Monday night drawing was delayed for nearly 10 hours because a participating lottery had issues processing sales and other data.
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.