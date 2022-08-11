1 in Georgia takes home $1 million prize in latest Powerball

Three other people won $50,000 jackpots in Georgia.

ATLANTA — It took a bit longer than lottery officials hoped, however, after a delay in the drawing, someone from Georgia is $1,000,000 richer.

According to the Georgia Lottery, one person picked all five white balls, but failed to get the red Powerball -- netting them a million bucks.

After 40 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, someone has finally won the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. One ticket sold in California won, Powerball's website said.

Other $1 million tickets were sold in California, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Washington.

Despite a delay that stretched into Tuesday morning, the winning numbers for Powerball's record-breaking jackpot were 10-33-41-47-56 with a Powerball of 10 and a Power Play of 2X, the game's website said. The Monday night drawing was delayed for nearly 10 hours because a participating lottery had issues processing sales and other data.