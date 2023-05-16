Powerball winners in Georgia | Monday's $126 million jackpot

While no one won the jackpot, someone in Texas won the Match 5 + Power Play $2 million prize.

ATLANTA — The $126 Powerball jackpot wasn't won by anyone around the country Monday night, with the next estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing up to $135 million.

The winning numbers were 1, 26, 28, 55, 58 with a red Powerball number of 25. The power play was worth a 2x multiplier.

How many people won Powerball prizes in Georgia?

$100 winners: 27

$200 winners: 5

Nine people won $100 through matching four white-ball numbers and 18 of them matched three white-ball numbers and the red powerball number.

What are the chances of winning big?

It's a 1 in 302.6 million chance, but that does not make it impossible.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option.

When's the next drawing for Powerball?

The next drawing is Wednesday night for roughly $135 million.