Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday, June 10

ATLANTA — An estimated $308 million jackpot went unclaimed in Saturday night's Powerball drawing, but two people in Georgia nonetheless claimed major winnings.

The winning numbers were 21, 32, 42, 46 and 50 with a red Powerball number of 4. The "power play" in effect was worth a 3x multiplier.

Without a jackpot winner, the next drawing on Monday is estimated to have a $324 million jackpot.

Powerball winners in Georgia:

$300 prize : 7 winners

: 7 winners $100 prize: 33 winners

The seven $300 winners won $100 with the "power play" in effect. That required either four matching numbers or three matching numbers plus the red powerball.

There were 33 people who won the $100 prize without the 2x multiplier.

What are the chances of winning big?

It's a 1 in 302.6 million chance, but that does not make it impossible.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option.

When's the next drawing for Powerball?

The next drawing is Monday night for roughly $324 million.