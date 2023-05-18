Powerball winners in Georgia | Wednesday's $135 million jackpot

While there wasn't a jackpot winner, hundreds won the $100 and $200 prizes.

ATLANTA — The $135 Powerball jackpot wasn't won by anyone around the country Wednesday night, with the next estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing up to $146 million.

The winning numbers were 18, 34, 37, 45, 51 with a red Powerball number of 14. The power play was worth a 2x multiplier.

How many people won Powerball prizes in Georgia?

$100 winners: 651

$200 winners: 211

What are the chances of winning big?

It's a 1 in 302.6 million chance, but that does not make it impossible.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option.

When's the next drawing for Powerball?

The next drawing is Saturday night for roughly $146 million.