Powerball winners in Georgia | Two $50K winners Saturday night

Without a jackpot winner, the next drawing on Monday is estimated to have a $269 million jackpot.

ATLANTA — An estimated $262 million jackpot went unclaimed in Saturday night's Powerball drawing, but two people in Georgia nonetheless claimed major winnings.

The winning numbers were 15, 45, 64, 67 and 68 with a red Powerball number of 18. The "power play" in effect was worth a 2x multiplier.

Powerball winners in Georgia:

$50,000 prize : 2 winners

: 2 winners $200 prize : 5 winners

: 5 winners $100 prize: 28 winners

The $50,000 prize figure required four of the winning numbers plus the red powerball. Neither of the winners in Georgia utilized the 2x "power play" multiplier, which would have made their prize worth $100,000.

The five $200 winners won $100 with the "power play" in effect. That required either four matching numbers or three matching numbers plus the red powerball.

There were 28 people who won the $100 prize without the 2x multiplier.

What are the chances of winning big?

It's a 1 in 302.6 million chance, but that does not make it impossible.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option.

When's the next drawing for Powerball?

The next drawing is Monday night for roughly $269 million. The cash value is estimated to be about $139.8 million.