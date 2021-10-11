Henry County law enforcement to honor slain officer with prayer vigil

Law enforcement officers will pay tribute to Officer Paramhans Desai on Friday.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement in Henry County will be hosting a community prayer vigil for fallen Officer Paramhans Desai on Friday.

Desai was shot and killed while serving a domestic call on Nov. 5. The shooting suspect took his own life Tuesday night.

Authorities are now paying respect for the 17-year law enforcement officer at the Henry County Police Department in McDonough at noon.

The Henry County Police Department and Henry County Sheriff's Office are hosting the vigil to give loved ones, law enforcement officers and the public an opportunity to grieve and heal, event organizers said.

Sheriff Reginald Scandrett and Chief Mark Amerman will help guide the event. alongside the sheriff's office director of chaplain services.

The prayer vigil comes ahead of Desai's funeral which will be held at the Henry County Perming Arts Center on Sunday.

The viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a service following, according to the department.