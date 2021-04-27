Court docs: 18-year-old pregnant woman shot to death in Capitol Heights received threats from baby's father

18-year-old J’Lyn Quinones, who was six months pregnant, died last week after she and another woman were shot as they crossed the street in Capitol Heights.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — New details released in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old J’Lyn Quinones in Capitol Heights, Md. revealed that the father of her child threatened her for over a year before he and two others were arrested in connection to her death last week, according to charging documents.

Quinones, who was six months pregnant, died last week after she and another woman were shot as they crossed Quinn Street toward Southern Avenue near Capitol Heights, police said. Prince George’s County Police detectives have since charged and arrested Malik Johnson, 21, his brother Michael Johnson, 22, and Bianca McDuffie, 23, in connection to the shooting, Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) said on Sunday.

Police say that Malik Johnson was the shooter and that his brother, Michael Johnson, had been involved with Quinones and is believed to be the baby's father.

According to charging documents, the other woman who was shot alongside Quinones told police that Michael made several threats to kill them both over the past year because he did not believe he was the father of Quinones' child.

The woman also confirmed to investigators that she knew Malik and showed them a photo he posted on Instagram five hours before the shooting incident, court documents stated.

Video surveillance of the shooting captured the moment Malik stood on Quinn Street and pointed a handgun, shooting Quinones and the woman she was with. Court documents stated that Malik then walked out of view on northbound Southern Avenue.

Malik Johnson is charged with first and second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Quinones as well as two counts of attempted first and second-degree murder in connection with the surviving shooting victim as well as the newborn baby, according to PGPD.

Michael Johnson and Bianca McDuffie are charged with accessory after the fact -- first-degree murder -- for helping Malik evade arrest, PGPD said.

The newborn child is expected to survive and was delivered during emergency surgery, according to police.