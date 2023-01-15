President Biden speaks at MLK service at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta

Here's what we know about the president's visit.

ATLANTA — President Joe Biden is visiting Atlanta Sunday ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. He is attending services at Ebenezer Baptist Church to deliver remarks.

When will the president be in Atlanta?

According to the White House schedule, President Biden will arrive at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Sunday at 10:15 a.m. He will then head to Ebenezer Baptist Church to give a speech during the 11 a.m. worship service.

The president will then make his way back to the airport and depart Atlanta by 2 p.m.

Why is he here?

President Biden is coming to Atlanta to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He was invited by Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, who is the church's current pastor. Sen. Warnock has been the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church since 2005. The White House said Pres. Biden and Sen. Warnock had a conversation about the significance of this historic event.

Sen. Warnock will share words reflecting on Dr. King's legacy ahead of the president's visit. Sunday also marks what would have been Dr. King's 94th birthday.

Biden will the first sitting president ever to speak at a Sunday service at Ebenezer.

Will traffic be affected?