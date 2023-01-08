President Biden in Atlanta next week for MLK service at Ebenezer Baptist Church

He will deliver the remarks at the church where King served as pastor from 1960 until he was assassinated in 1968.

ATLANTA — President Joe Biden will be in Atlanta next week, delivering remarks on Martin Luther King Jr's birthday at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

The White House said today that Biden will travel to Atlanta on Sunday, Jan. 15 and deliver the remarks at the church where King served as pastor from 1960 until he was assassinated in 1968.

It is also now where U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock serves as pastor. Warnock was recently sworn in to his first full six-year term as senator.

Martin Luther King Jr. would have turned 94 next Sunday.

The exact timeline for Biden's visit has not been released, but it will surely cause traffic issues in the city as the motorcade travels from the airport to the church off Jackson Street.