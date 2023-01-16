President Biden approves disaster funding for Georgia

Residents and businesses in counties affected can now apply for funding.

ATLANTA — President Joe Biden has approved Georgia's federal disaster declaration, clearing the way for federal aid.

Many in the Peach State are still trying to move forward after their lives were uprooted by tornadoes and severe weather last week.

A statement from the White House says the funding will be available to those affected in the counties of Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding, and Troup.

However, it was pointed out that more areas may receive assistance after damage assessments are complete.

So, what exactly will this assistance provide?

The White House explains that it will include "grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster."

Funding will also be available to state and local governments, along with nonprofit organizations for their work in the counties affected.

Residents and business owners can begin applying for assistance online, calling 800-621-FEMA (3362) or by using the FEMA App.