Athens man among those pardoned by Pres. Biden

Dexter Jackson was convicted in 2002 for using his pool hall to traffick marijuana. Since his conviction, he's become a pillar in the Athens community.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATHENS, Ga. — A Georgia man convicted of drug charges 20 years ago has received one of President Joe Biden's first pardons of his term.

Since his conviction, he's become a pillar in the Athens community.

Dexter Jackson, 52, was convicted in 2002 for using his pool hall to traffick marijuana.

After Jackson was released from prison, he said he turned his life around by serving on multiple city boards, working to create affordable housing in Athens, and becoming a successful real estate businessman.

"It motivated me to do the right things in life, watch the company you keep and just keep pushing. I never let it hinder me," Jackson said. "Everybody makes mistakes but one mistake doesn't define you and I didn't let it define me."

President Biden announced Jackson's pardon early Tuesday morning along with commuting the sentences of 75 other non-violent drug-related convictions.

Jackson said he applied for clemency over 10 years ago and never gave up hope that someday it would be granted.

"I knew this day would come. I never doubted it," he said. "That's one thing about me – I didn't know when, but I just stayed positive. This right here is one of my biggest accomplishments."