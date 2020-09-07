President Trump coming to Atlanta area next week

According to a White House official, the president will visit the UPS Hapeville Airport Hub next Wednesday, July 15.

ATLANTA — President Trump is planning to make a stop in metro Atlanta next week.

The president's trip, according to the White House, is to announce the implementation of a new policy that would allow for expedited infrastructure projects in the Atlanta area and across the United States.

The new policy - an executive order - takes aim at the National Environmental Policy Act in order to remove some of the regulations in place that impact the processing of environmental permits as they pertain to infrastructure projects.

President Trump will deliver remarks at the Hub, according to the White House, where he is expected to "champion his historic actions to cut red tape, and remove burdensome regulations."

The White House said the rule change would "expedite" a review for expanding lanes along I-75 from Atlanta to Macon and allow for more "efficient" operations from the UPS distribution hub.

This upcoming trip will be President Trump's ninth to Georgia, and his sixth visit to Atlanta, including his last tour of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta just before the coronavirus pandemic took hold of the United States.