ARLINGTON, Va. -- The president is expected to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns located in the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

President Trump is marking his second Memorial Day as commander in chief with a planned visit to Arlington National Cemetery and salute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Tomb of the Unknowns is a monument dedicated to the U.S. service members who have died without their remains being identified.

The president is set to lay the wreath and is expected to speak at the ceremony 11 am on Monday.

On #MemorialDay we honor the many Americans who laid down their lives for our great country. As one nation under God, we come together to remember that freedom isn’t free. Thank you to all the service members & their families who sacrifice so much to keep us safe. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/H6yhNQXyPg — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 28, 2018

