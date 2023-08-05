'I didn't know I was on fire' | Woman rescues sisters from burning home in Chamblee

Renee Price jumped into action, not even realizing she was burning while carrying her sisters out of the fire.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — A week after a house fire claimed the life of their loved one, members of the Price family mourn while recovering in the hospital.

The family lost their home in a fire off London Road on the night of April 30. Six disabled adult children were living inside the home when the fire broke out, one of whom is now out of the hospital.

Renee Price spoke with 11Alive during her visit back to the home. The charred remains of medical equipment still remain, with an oxygen tank still in the front yard.

"My life feels like it's gone," she said.

Renee recalled watching television last Sunday night when she realized her house was on fire. Inside with Renee, were five adult siblings all with disabilities, most not able to walk.

Renee is also disabled, she was born with a condition called Agenesis of the Corpus Callosum. The tissue connecting two sides of her brain is missing, so the right side and left side don’t communicate.

Her family said she wasn't expected to even roll over as a baby -- but years later when this fire threatened her family, she immediately started saving her siblings.

"I wasn't even thinking I was just doing, I slipped her down on the floor and started dragging [my sister]," Renee said.

Her dad, Rod Price, had just left to go pick up her mom. However, his van didn't start. While parked, he realized the home was on fire.

Rod ran back in and helped until he was knocked down -- ending up with burns all over his arms.

Renee was also burned all over her back.

"I didn't know I was on fire, I didn't but for some reason I was hot," Renee said.

Renee's father and three sisters still remain in the hospital. Her brother Joel didn't survive. Once her father is able to go home, a funeral will be held for the 28-year-old.

Rod is set to have his first set of skin graph surgeries this weekend. While the Price family said they have a long road to recover their health and home, they said they're grateful to one of their own.

The family still needs to plan their son's funeral, replace medical equipment and find a home that is handicapped accessible for when everyone gets home from the hospital.