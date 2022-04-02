Plane 'sustained significant damage' after rolling off runway, following departure from Georgia

Four people were on board and not hurt in the incident, investigators said.

ATLANTA — After taking off from Georgia on Saturday, a plane made a dangerous landing at its destination airport as it rolled off the runway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Learjet 45 made less than a graceful stop around 11:30 a.m. after landing at Morristown Municipal Airport in Hanover, New Jersey federal investigators said. The mid-size business aircraft departed from the Fulton County Executive Airport at Brown Field. Four people were on board, the FAA said.

Morristown Bureau of Police was called to the airport. Authorities there said the four passengers were safely evacuated and clarified no one was hurt, adding the plane came to a rest in the runway safety area.

However, the aircraft "sustained significant damage upon leaving the runway," police said in a news release. The airport was shut down as authorities investigated the landing.