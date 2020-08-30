About 2,000 people are attending a parade-style showing of support for Pres. Trump Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of Pres. Trump supporters displaying political regalia and American flags drove from a meeting point in Clackamas Town Center to downtown Portland for a car parade Saturday evening.

As the group made its way across the Morrison Bridge, tensions rose between them and the counter-protesters, many of whom have Black Lives Matter signs and gear.

Portland police officers in SWAT gear bull-rushed a group that was fighting, but it's unknown if any arrests were made.

A lot of aggression on this bridge pic.twitter.com/cZF4ilypoh — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 30, 2020

Reporter Cory Elia shot video that shows a truck with a Trump, Blue Lives Matter and American flag pushing through a crowd of counter-protesters in Downtown.

One rally member turns to avoid counter-protesters but another drives right through them hitting several people. pic.twitter.com/i3aLRQg9tJ — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) August 30, 2020

Many Portland police officers guided traffic in portions of SE Portland, in hopes of keeping counter-protesters and the pro-Trump group away from eachother.

The caravan is driving into Portland. A lot of people riding in the back of pickup trucks. Police are focused on keeping protesters off the roadway so the caravan can continue. pic.twitter.com/A3CiSa52Y4 — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 30, 2020

According to Portland Tribune reporter Zane Sparling, counter-protesters with Black Lives Matter flags met the pro-Trump crowd at the mall parking lot earlier in the day, and the two groups got into some scuffles and arguments.

Black Lives Matter protesters are flipping the bird at the Portland pro Trump rally today at Clackamas Town Center mall pic.twitter.com/6PpyOk2QEX — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) August 29, 2020

Sergio Olmos, reporter with Oregon Public Broadcasting, spoke with a man at the rally who said that the event is meant to be parade-style to show support for President Trump as it drives from the Town Center to downtown Portland.