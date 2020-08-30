PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of Pres. Trump supporters displaying political regalia and American flags drove from a meeting point in Clackamas Town Center to downtown Portland for a car parade Saturday evening.
As the group made its way across the Morrison Bridge, tensions rose between them and the counter-protesters, many of whom have Black Lives Matter signs and gear.
Portland police officers in SWAT gear bull-rushed a group that was fighting, but it's unknown if any arrests were made.
Reporter Cory Elia shot video that shows a truck with a Trump, Blue Lives Matter and American flag pushing through a crowd of counter-protesters in Downtown.
Many Portland police officers guided traffic in portions of SE Portland, in hopes of keeping counter-protesters and the pro-Trump group away from eachother.
According to Portland Tribune reporter Zane Sparling, counter-protesters with Black Lives Matter flags met the pro-Trump crowd at the mall parking lot earlier in the day, and the two groups got into some scuffles and arguments.
Sergio Olmos, reporter with Oregon Public Broadcasting, spoke with a man at the rally who said that the event is meant to be parade-style to show support for President Trump as it drives from the Town Center to downtown Portland.