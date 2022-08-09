Watch: Police procession as body of fallen Cobb County deputy escorted from scene

Two deputies were killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant at a home in a Marietta neighborhood.

MARIETTA, Ga. — It was a somber moment Thursday night as a procession was held for a fallen Cobb County deputy being taken away in an ambulance.

Two Cobb deputies were killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant at a home in a Marietta neighborhood, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.

Cobb Police, along with other law enforcement agencies, are responding to the incident in the Hampton Glen area, near the McNeel Farms neighborhood. Officers are blocking off John Ward Road at Habersham Drive in Marietta. However, law enforcement has surrounded the suspect's home on Fenwick Drive close by. A SWAT standoff is still underway with a barricaded suspect.

Law enforcement agencies from across Georgia and the country have been pouring in condolences for the two deputies killed.

We just watched a @CobbSheriff deputy killed in the line of duty be brought out of the scene with a procession. Heartbreaking to watch. The second deputy was rushed to hospital and died. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/UZbRvddyOe — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) September 9, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.