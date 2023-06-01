Fulton County launches summer mentorship program -- and the youth get paid

The youth mentorship opportunity includes 10 hours of engagement a week for 10 weeks with a paid stipend.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — School is out for the summer which means Fulton County is launching its mentorship initiative.

Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) is in its third year. It will host Credible Messenger Youth Summer Violence Intervention, a mentorship initiative at the Atlanta Police Foundation's At-Promise Center. The summer mentorship program is in collaboration with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and Fulton County Juvenile Court.

The youth mentorship opportunity includes 10 hours of engagement a week for 10 weeks. There's a paid stipend of $10 per hour, meaning mentees can earn up to $1,000 for participating. Participants can earn $100 a week for attending daily sessions that focus on entrepreneurship, career readiness, group mentorship, family engagement, and community service among other topics.

The kickoff meeting is Friday from noon to 2 p.m. It will bring together summer mentorship partnerships, community leaders and past participants to encourage youth to take advantage of the opportunity. For more information on the program, click here.