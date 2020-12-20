Georgia man killed in propane tank explosion in duplex

Officials said they found four 20-pound propane tanks and a heater nearby.

ZEBULON, Ga. — State officials say a heater and nearby propane tanks are believed to be responsible for a Georgia man's recent death.

According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, 56-year-old Kevin Lee Botsford's body was found in a lounge chair, with four 20-pound propane tanks nearby when firefighters were able to enter.

However, when they first arrived at the duplex at 5343 US Highway 19, they were met with an explosion that initially made entry extremely dangerous.

"Unfortunately, the heater was too close to combustible materials and that led to this deadly accident," Commissioner King said.