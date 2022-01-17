x
Watch | Propane truck lights up in flames in Cobb County

Firefighters are seen rushing toward the explosion.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Parts of southwest Powder Springs had heavy smoke in the air after a propane truck explosion, video shows.

Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services battled a propane truck fire Monday afternoon. Firefighters were seen rushed toward the flames on the 1400-block of Industry Rd SW.

Authorities said they got the call about the fire around 1:20 p.m. Around five fire engines were in the area with hazmat crews also working to contain the flames. 

The truck was carrying about 140 propane tanks, 60 of them exploded, according to firefighters.

Firefighters said the flames were contained and extinguished by 3 p.m.. No one was hurt. 

The cause of the fire appears to be from the engine compartment, a spokesperson for Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services said. 

Companies 23, 22, 7, Engines 10 & 6, Truck 1 & 13, ARFF, HAZMAT, Squad 7, and 3 Battalion Chiefs responded to a commercial #propane truck #fire containing about 140 tanks onboard 60 of which exploded during the firefight on the 1400 block of Industry Rd SW. Their quick response contained and extinguished the fire preventing any injuries or fatalities. #CCFES #cobbfire #bleve #cobbcountyfire #powdersprings #hazmat #firenews #firefighter

Posted by Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services on Monday, January 17, 2022

