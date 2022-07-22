DeKalb commissioner hopeful proposal to mandate convenience store cameras will pass

The mandate would require all DeKalb County convenience stores and monitored businesses to have a clear, working camera

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A new video surveillance system mandate could soon make its way to all DeKalb County convenience stores. Commissioner Lorraine Cochrane-Johnson proposed the legislation after a concerned resident requested cameras at gas stations.

Cochrane-Johnson saw first hand the need for clear, working cameras when she went to a crime scene and reviewed video that was blurry.

"I just want all of the residents of DeKalb to know that we take public safety seriously," said Cochrane-Johnson. "I personally will not have a DeKalb County resident fearful to visit a gas or service station or any business in DeKalb County."

The ordinance also extends to monitored businesses who have more than three calls for police service within 30 consecutive days or a retail establishment where a serious crime took place. Crimes such as murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, armed robbery, rape, child molestation, aggravated sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, and others fall under the umbrella.

The county will not fund the surveillance systems. All costs will fall on the business owners, which Cochrane said is a "small price," for them to pay to ensure customer safety.

The community and some gas station owners have showed support for the proposal in hopes that it will diminish crime in the area.

One of the latest crimes happened last week when authorities said the victim was killed after he tried to step in and break up an argument between a man and a woman at a gas station in DeKalb. Surveillance video in this case showed the moments leading up to the shooting.