Proposed legislation could transform WellStar Atlanta Medical Center into new crisis support center

ATLANTA — City council members heard a proposal on Monday that could change a shut down metro Atlanta trauma center into a crisis support center.

The effort comes as the city addresses the mental health and homelessness crisis.

“City of Atlanta and Fulton County has a real gap when it comes to the additional mental health and substance abuse services that are needed in our community,” said Cathryn Vassell, the CEO of nonprofit Partners for Home.

Vassell said the issue goes beyond the increase of the homeless population and extends to those with drug and mental illness.

“We actually saw a 28% increase in the number of people who self reported having a mental illness and a 12% increase in the number of people reported having drug addictions,” said Vassell.

Keisha Waites suggested turning the closed Atlanta Medical Center into a crisis support center to solve the problem.

She added that the original intention was to transform the Atlanta Detention Center into a “Center of Promise and Hope.”

“We dubbed it the John Lewis Center for Equity and Wellness. It’s my belief that we should take the WellStar facility that is currently available and turn it into a center for promise. So my ask of WellStar is to simply gift the property, so we can implement all these amazing services,” added Waites.

According to the proposal, the location would also offer job training, and even transitional housing and treatment beds.

“Right now, for those who are experiencing severe mental health issues, they’re either at home with families. Many of them are incarcerated, unfortunately or unsheltered. So this serves is a tremendous opportunity to write a wrong,” added Waites.