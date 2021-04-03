Proposed Midtown green space over Downtown Connector could cost $1.2 billion

Supporters say it would sit above part of the Downtown Connector and span across 10 blocks.

ATLANTA — Creating green spaces has become a growing trend over the years in Atlanta.

One of the largest ongoing projects, The Atlanta BeltLine, has been around for over a decade. As the beltline continues to grow and evolve, another proposed green space could be coming to Midtown soon.

Here are the five things that you need to know about the Midtown Connector Project.

Supporters of the 25-acre proposed green space say it will essentially sit above Interstate 75/85 from 10th Street to North Avenue. According to the Midtown Connector Project Foundation, it will cost between $800 million and $1.2 billion; and it will require funding from private, public, and philanthropic sources. Supporters say the space will re-connect the east and west sides of Midtown, improve traffic, provide space for walkers and bicyclists, and offer environmental benefits including stormwater retention. One of the leaders behind the project is Paul Morris, who helped oversee construction of the BeltLine, turning it into a popular destination for residents and tourists. Organizers say the Midtown project was modeled after similar projects in Dallas, Chicago, and Seattle.

The MCP Foundation says the next step for the project will be to open a community conversation. The non-profit will host virtual discussions to feedback and share additional details about the plan.