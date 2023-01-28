Demonstrators in Atlanta plead for change in protests of Tyre Nichols police beating death

The protest happened less than 24 hours after officials in Memphis released body camera footage of the arrest of Tyre Nichols.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Less than one day after law enforcement officials released the body camera footage which showed the arrest and beating death of Tyre Nichols, roughly three dozen people gathered outside of Centennial Olympic Park Saturday afternoon as a show of solidarity to those who gathered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Nichols died on Jan. 10 from his injuries. In the days since, there have been calls for transparency surrounding the events that led to his death.

"What went through my mind when I was watching it was the Rodney King beating in L.A. when I was younger," resident Porche Miller said.

Miller was one of several speakers who were outraged by what they saw in the newly released footage. She said the impact can be felt throughout the community.

"We're still suffering and seeing the aftermath," Miller said. "And we want to know why. You know, I'm saying we can't get any change."

Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs compared the current protests to the ones that took place two years ago following the deaths of Rayshard Brooks and George Floyd. This time, he said elected officials need to act to prevent further incidents from happening.

"We are sick and tired of being sick and tired and we are done dying!" Griggs said over the microphone.

Messages have poured in from public figures and elected officials across metro Atlanta with reactions to the treatment of Nichols in the video.

"We don't need thoughts and prayers in this moment, we need legislation and change," Griggs demanded.

Demonstrators said that more needs to be done to end what they're calling a systemic problem with excessive force in law enforcement.

Additionally, on Friday night, a small crowd also gathered at Centennial Olympic Park as the world awaited the release of the video.

With signs, they stood in solidarity to amplify Nichols' life and call out the wrong-doings of the five Memphis officers who have been fired. They are now facing murder charges in the case.

They remained in the area for about and hour and 45 minutes -- but nearly 400 miles away, in the city where the killing took place, is a different picture. Protesters blocked off parts of I-55 in Memphis after the video was released Friday evening.

About three dozen people took part in the rally Friday night as well, wanting the entire city to join them. The outrage of the crowd was expressed in the chants.