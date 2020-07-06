After a peaceful Saturday night, no curfew planned in Atlanta for Sunday

Some activists believe this is due to tensions being eased between protesters and police.

ATLANTA — Following the second night in a row with no arrests from protesting, the city of Atlanta has announced that there will not be a curfew once again on Sunday night.

This is remarkable, considering there were dozens of protests happening across metro Atlanta on Saturday as well as scheduled for Sunday.

To put this into perspective, since the protests began more than a week ago, nearly 500 arrests have been made by Atlanta police.

11Alive's La'Tasha Givens reached out to a few activists and protest organizers to get their perspective on the matter.

Some of the activists said they believe this is a result of things like tensions being eased between protesters and police.

But activist Shar Bates, spokesperson for ATL Rising, says she believes there are two factors: First, that APD has seen the consequences of previous protest arrests and officers were directed not to make any arrests -- as well as a meeting she and other activists had with the mayor's office that included a list of demands made public on Friday morning.

"I don't think that it's a coincidence that literally after -- from the day after we sent the demands, there were any more arrests," Bates said. "I don't think that it's a coincidence that the day after, from the day after we sent the demands, you didn't see the National Guard's presence heavily."

At least 20 protests are planned for Sunday. Organizers that we have spoken with have indicated they hope that Sunday night's protests remain peaceful.

