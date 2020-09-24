11 arrested in Atlanta protests following Breonna Taylor announcement

The protests broke out after no officers were directly charged in Taylor's death in Louisville.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said it made 11 arrests on Wednesday night during protests after the announcement of an indictment of one officer for shooting into the neighboring apartment of Breonna Taylor.

No officers were charged directly in Taylor's death, who was killed in March by gunfire from officers who entered her home while executing a no-knock warrant.

Following the announcement in the case, demonstrators around the country staged protests. In Atlanta, protesters marched from Woodruff Park downtown to the State Capitol, where a heavy law enforcement presence was gathered.

11Alive was there on scene when tear gas was deployed to disperse the crowd.

Police provided charges for seven of the protesters, with a "failure to disperse" misdemeanor for all but one.

Another protester was charged with theft by receiving stolen property and carrying a weapon without a license.

Georgia State Patrol said the arrests involved "unruly protesters who were attempting to vandalize and climb on top of the SWAT vehicle." They described using "less lethal gas to deter them."

The State Patrol said there were about 200-300 protesters in all during the demonstrations at the Capitol.

During protests in Louisville, Ky., where Taylor was killed, there were 127 arrests made during unrest that followed the announcement in the case. Two Louisville officers were also shot.