Asian American, Latino communities in Atlanta show support for Black Lives Matter movement

As Black communities across the country call out racism and demand equality, other minority organizations and their leaders are showing support.

ATLANTA — Asian American and Latino organizations in metro Atlanta say what you see going on is a cause all minority groups need to join.

In a fight for equality "Black Lives Matter" is the message paving the way. As the Black community rallies together, other minority groups are noticing their cries and standing in solidarity.

“We need to all stand together to get equality, to get equality and equal justice,” Zoua Vang said.

Vang is a member of the Hmong Georgia Community, Inc. she said she hopes other minorities see the big picture of this movement.

“What they're doing is not just to benefit the black life, but it's to benefit all minority groups,” she said.

Numerous Asian American groups in and outside of Georgia signed a letter that said, in part:

"Today, we call on our Asian American community to break that silence and commit to building solidarity with our black brothers and sisters. We must resoundingly exclaim that black lives matter."

The Latin American Association in Atlanta also made its voice heard, saying in their statement:

"Unless each of us acts to uproot racism, it will continue to cost black lives. To that end, the Latin American Association stands in solidarity with Black communities across this country."

Vang, whose ethnicity is Hmong, said watching the Black community hurt over recent events hit home. One of the people she's closest to in the world, her godmother since she was a kid, is black.

Vang said Clemons didn't just help Vang through life, but now her kids too.

“My daughter grew up with her. That's her grandma. That's her granny. That's the only grandma she's ever known,” Vang said. "When my boys go back to Michigan, they stay at their granny's house.”

And supporting black lives everywhere is, to her, also supporting Clemons.

“No matter what nationality you are, we all need to stand together for equality,” she said.

The Center for Pan Asian Community Services (CPACS), another Asian American group in metro Atlanta, also put out a statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.