Atlanta Hawks, State Farm meet to discuss ways to 'make certain that black lives matter'

ATLANTA — Add the Atlanta Hawks to the list of organizations talking honestly about race and police brutality in some communities.
We've heard head coach Lloyd Pierce speak eloquently on these topics this week, and Friday the team and State Farm Arena revealed some details of a virtual meeting with people from all levels - from part-time workers to ownership.
The meeting was led by Al Vivian, the president, and CEO of Basic Diversity.
Principal owner Tony Ressler said, “I am proud of the step our organization took today and can promise that our franchise will continue taking the steps and supporting the causes that lead to a more tolerant, anti-racist society.”
In a statement, the Hawks and State Farm Arena said:
"Our conversation today was the first of many we will have as we seek ways to bring about lasting change and make certain that black lives matter. In a world full of corporate ‘statements’ and 280-character declarations, we know the greatest statement we can make is by taking action. As part of our conversation today, every member of our organization committed to using their voice to stand against racism and injustice. As an organization, we have vowed to use our platform and influence to register voters and continue denouncing the ideology and broken systems that led to the tragic deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and so many others before them. We hold ourselves accountable to be leaders in our community and will use our position to be a force for justice and for what is right.”
RELATED HEADLINES
Atlanta Falcons Matt Ryan trends on Twitter after Saints' Drew Brees' comments on national anthem protests