Atlanta lifts its curfew for second night in a row

Atlanta Police have reported no protest-related arrests in several days.

ATLANTA — For the second night in a row, Atlanta lifted its curfew on Sunday night.

While the crowd at Centennial Olympic Park was noticeably smaller than in previous nights, there was still plenty of enthusiasm.

“We been here all week, it’s beautiful. You see all your friends and family out here,” said Makeda Haileselassie of Atlanta.

On the corner of Centennial Olympic Park Drive and Marietta, Mike Washington stood next to a sign with dozens of names of African Americans killed by police.

“Saying their names reminds you that they’re human. It reminds you of the contribution you made,” Washington said. “And at the very worst, it reminds you of how they left us”

It was only 10 days ago that two police cruisers were set on fire, countless businesses were damaged and looted and tear gas flew through the air.

The tear gas hasn’t been used in several days. Atlanta Police haven’t made a protest-related arrest since Wednesday night.

“We’re not causing any trouble. We’re not causing no disturbance,” Haileselassie, “we’re just peacefully protesting.”