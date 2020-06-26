Atlanta NAACP to hold press conference on police brutality this morning

The press conference will be held at the Atlanta NAACP branch in East Point at 10 a.m.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta chapter of the NAACP will be joined by the families of a number of men killed by police this morning in a press conference on police brutality.

According to an NAACP release, those on hand will include Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown and Atlanta NAACP Vice President Gerald A. Griggs. Relatives expected to speak include Jimmy Hill, the father of Jimmy Atchison and Monteria Robinson, the mother of Jamarion Robinson.

They will touch on "transparency in the investigations of the officer-involved shooting cases" of a half-dozen men killed in police shootings, as well as plans for a march tomorrow.

The press conference will be held at the Atlanta NAACP branch in East Point at 10 a.m.

Family members of Caine Rogers, Veltavious Griggs, Oscar Caine and DeAundre Phillips are also expected at the press conference.

Atchison was shot and killed in January 2019 by an Atlanta officer who was assisting in an FBI investigation. His family has said was unarmed hiding in a closet when he was shot once in the face, killing him.