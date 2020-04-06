Analysis: Data shows most arrests during Atlanta protests were from Georgia

Since those first nights of protests, Atlanta Police say they have arrested 425 people in connection with the protests.

ATLANTA — Nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd continue to unfold nearly a week after they began.

The demonstrations, which set off some looting and vandalism in their early days have largely dialed down to peaceful marches and rallies calling for change to a system that's seen a multitude of black Americans die during their encounters with police.

After the first days of violence, some officials said that many of the people causing the disruptions to the largely calm demonstrations were outside agitators.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds also suggested during a Tuesday briefing with Gov. Brian Kemp that his agency had received "intelligence" that indicated that outside groups were behind the nefarious acts.

The data provided by police show that the majority of the people arrested are Georgians.

Since those first nights of protests, Atlanta Police said the have arrested 425 people in connection with the protests. The department released the data, which was up to date as of June 3. Note, the arrests do not include those made by other arresting agencies assisting with the protests.

According to the numbers, protesters arrested by the police last Friday were overwhelmingly from Georgia. Of the 425 arrests, 359 of them were Georgia residents. Here's a further breakdown by state:

Alabama - 8

Arkansas - 11

California - 1

Colorado - 1

Florida - 9

Illinois - 3

Kansas - 1

Louisiana - 1

Massachusetts - 1

Maryland - 2

Michigan - 8

Missouri - 2

North Carolina - 1

New Jersey - 1

New Mexico - 2

New York - 3

Pennsylvania - 1

South Carolina - 2

Tennessee - 1

Texas - 1

Unknown - 8

As far as cities go, most of the people arrested - 141 out of 425 - had Atlanta listed in their addresses. Here are the top 10 cities where arrests came from

Atlanta - 141 Marietta - 18 Decatur - 16 Stone Mountain - 13 Lawrenceville - 10 Snellville - 9 Jonesboro - 8 Lithonia - 8 Unknown - 8 Homeless - 7

According to demographics, blacks account for 271 of the 425 arrests (about 64 percent), whereas whites account for 128 of the 425 arrests. There were 3 arrests listed for Asians, 20 arrests listed for Hispanics, and 1 arrest listed as "unknown."

Overwhelmingly, men accounted for the majority of the arrests - 313 of the 425 arrests (74 percent) were men. Women made up just 26 percent of the arrests.

The top age for those arrested are 20 years old. Here's a breakdown of the top 10 ages:

20 - 39 arrests 19 - 33 arrests 21 - 22 arrests 22 - 29 arrests 23 - 29 arrests 25 - 27 arrests 24 - 24 arrests 26 - 24 arrests 27 - 24 arrests 18 - 22 arrests

Most of the arrests have led to misdemeanor charges, with the majority of the charges coming from violations of 9 p.m. curfew and pedestrians walking in roadways. The majority of those arrests - 165 of the 425 (39 percent) - came Saturday, May 30.

Atlanta Police told 11Alive it would be trying to update this data daily, so these numbers above may shift and change throughout the week. The next expected update is late Wednesday night or Thursday.