x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

protests

Watch live | Atlanta protest march this morning at King Center

It is being held in honor of George Floyd's funeral, set to be held later today in Minneapolis.

ATLANTA — A protest march will be staged this morning at the King Center in Atlanta in honor of George Floyd's funeral, which will be held later today in Minneapolis.

It is being organized in part by Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown.

The protest will be at 10:30 a.m. 11Alive's Maura Sirianni will be on scene and we will be streaming proceedings here and on our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Streets clear peacefully as curfew falls upon Atlanta

"Tomorrow’s march in honor of #GeorgeFloyd will be at @TheKingCenter at 10:30am. We will be distributing face mask, hand sanitizer, face towels, staging portable potties along route, providing water/Gatorade & free food for attendees. All we ask is that you are peaceful," Councilman Brown tweeted last night.

"This is an artistic & peaceful protest/march NO VIOLENCE/LOOTING WILL BE TOLERATED," a flier says.

It is asking that marchers wear their Sunday best attire. Atlanta resident and activist Anthony Armondis is named as one of the other organizers.

RELATED: We asked them why they're protesting in Atlanta. This is what they said.

It comes on the heels of six straight days of protests, which turned chaotic in the late evening on Friday and Saturday but have settled into a rhythm that has seen large-scale peaceful demonstrating Downtown during the day and most protesters clearing out voluntarily before or at the 9 p.m. curfew.

MORE ON THE PROTESTS

Atlanta Falcons Matt Ryan trends on Twitter after Saints' Drew Brees' comments on national anthem protests

3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery case to have court appearances Thursday

Curfews in Atlanta continue through Sunday with earlier start over weekend

Jimmy Carter says we must 'say no more to a racially discriminatory police and justice system'

Atlanta City Councilman invites Mayor Bottoms, other elected officials to join in the Atlanta protests

'It’s not safe for black boys to be out today': Atlanta mayor writes of fear for son on day protests began