Watch live | Atlanta protest march this morning at King Center

It is being held in honor of George Floyd's funeral, set to be held later today in Minneapolis.

ATLANTA — A protest march will be staged this morning at the King Center in Atlanta in honor of George Floyd's funeral, which will be held later today in Minneapolis.

It is being organized in part by Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown.

The protest will be at 10:30 a.m. 11Alive's Maura Sirianni will be on scene and we will be streaming proceedings here and on our YouTube channel.

"Tomorrow’s march in honor of #GeorgeFloyd will be at @TheKingCenter at 10:30am. We will be distributing face mask, hand sanitizer, face towels, staging portable potties along route, providing water/Gatorade & free food for attendees. All we ask is that you are peaceful," Councilman Brown tweeted last night.

"This is an artistic & peaceful protest/march NO VIOLENCE/LOOTING WILL BE TOLERATED," a flier says.

It is asking that marchers wear their Sunday best attire. Atlanta resident and activist Anthony Armondis is named as one of the other organizers.

It comes on the heels of six straight days of protests, which turned chaotic in the late evening on Friday and Saturday but have settled into a rhythm that has seen large-scale peaceful demonstrating Downtown during the day and most protesters clearing out voluntarily before or at the 9 p.m. curfew.