Atlanta curfew extended into fourth night

Around the country, protests have typically broken up and given way to more aggressive clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement around nightfall. With the Atlanta curfew generally coinciding with that time, the city's protests have largely dissipated the last two nights without the kind of chaotic scenes of Friday and Saturday night.

"I don't know what the reasons are, but I know that this of course is the birth of the Civil Rights Movement in America and it's been a longstanding policy to allow peaceful protests to happen and assemble in this city," she said. "But I also think, most importantly, we're doing the work each and every day, and I hope that's resonating with people. We're closing our city jail, converting it to a center of equity, we've eliminated cash bail bonds in our city, we've closed our detention center to ICE, and there's so many other programs happening in this city. And I hope that's giving us some grace that people recognize we are at least trying to do the right thing."