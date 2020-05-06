Watch Live: Metro Atlanta protests continue for day 8

Here is the latest.

ATLANTA — Demonstrations continue for the eighth day in a row across metro Atlanta, as part of a growing national movement in the wake of the death of yet another black American during an encounter with police.

The death of George Floyd, the Minnesota man who died after a Minneapolis Police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes while Floyd was handcuffed on the ground and called for help, sparked a wave of continuous protests across the United States, including here in Atlanta, as Americans from all walks of life denounced the officer's actions and demanded immediate changes to policing.

Centennial Olympic Park has been the hub of the largest of the demonstrations, but several others have sprung up across Atlanta's sprawling suburbs, from Johns Creek, to Dacula, to Cumming, Marietta and beyond.

Though the protests are now well past the chaos that unfolded last weekend, a curfew remains in effect for the City of Atlanta until dawn. It goes into effect tonight at 8 p.m., one hour earlier than past nights. (click here for the latest on this weekend's curfew)

For the last two nights, the protests in the city have ended without law enforcement having to use tear gas to clear the crowds at curfew, however, it's unclear how the earlier hour will have an impact.

5:30 p.m. - A group of a few dozen people are protesting about a block away from Atlanta Police headquarters.

5:16 p.m. - Atlanta Police say that there have been 532 arrests made by the department since the Atlanta protests began on May 29

5:05 p.m. - Protesters sing Stevie Wonder's rendition of "Happy Birthday" in honor of Breonna Taylor, who would have turned 27 years old today. The Louisville EMT died after being shot several times while sleeping at her home after police fired into the residence during a raid.

5:00 p.m. - Protests are already gathered near Centennial Olympic Park. There is a light law enforcement presence.

2:08 p.m. - Protests are being held in Cumming, Georgia.

1:00 p.m. - Healthcare workers take a knee outside of Grady Memorial Hospital in honor of George Floyd.

11:38 a.m. - Interfaith leaders rallied at Liberty Plaza at the state Capitol and marched from City Hall. 11Alive's Nick Sturdivant covered the protest.

Watch live coverage of Day 8 of protests in metro Atlanta below.