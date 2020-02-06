Real-time updates | Social unrest, demonstrations across metro-Atlanta on June 2

Here's the latest.

ATLANTA — Atlanta is poised to see its fifth straight night of demonstrations against police brutality in America.

The protests in the city, which began Friday night, were sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minnesota - who died after a police officer knelt on the Floyd's neck for several minutes - the latest in a string of black American's deaths at the hands of law enforcement.

After weekend protests that started peacefully gave way to looting and vandalism, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms imposed a 9 p.m. curfew for the city and Gov. Kemp called in the Georgia National Guard to help curb the violence that erupted on the first two nights of protests.

4:21 p.m. - Demonstrators are back in the area of Centennial Olympic Park for the fifth day in the row of protests.

4:12 p.m. - MARTA said that all bus, rail and paratransit services will operate as scheduled tonight.

MARTA added that it is working closely with the Atlanta Police Department and City of Atlanta and will adjust service to include bus reroutes or rail station closures if necessary for public safety. Streetcar services have been suspended for the evening due to protests at Centennial Olympic Park.

2:22 p.m. - The City of Atlanta has once again activated a 9 p.m. curfew to curtail potential looting or other negative actions during the overnight period.

1:30 p.m. - Aerials in Dunwoody show demonstrators lining the sidewalk near the Dunwoody Police Department headquarters, holding signs.

The police department tweeted earlier this morning that they were aware of the demonstration and that the department "absolutely supports and encourages peaceful assemblies."

The added that they spoke to the organizers and hoped it will be "one of many peaceful events that helps bring our communities together."