Live updates | Atlanta protests after no officers directly charged with Breonna Taylor's death

Here's how things are developing in Atlanta after the announcement this afternoon.

ATLANTA — Protests are happening in Atlanta, following the announcement in Louisville, Ky. this afternoon that one officer would be charged in the Breonna Taylor case, for shooting into a neighboring apartment.

Activists expressed disbelief after the announcement that there would be no charges for any officers directly related to Taylor's death.

The 26-year-old was shot and killed in her home by Louisville Metro Police Department officers in March, as they officers were executing a warrant at Taylor's apartment as part of a drug investigation.

Taylor did not have a criminal background. Attorneys said no drugs and no cash were found in her apartment the night of her death. Her family filed a lawsuit against the officers involved in the shooting on April 27. On September 15, the city of Louisville announced a $12 million settlement with Taylor's family -- the largest sum paid by the city for a police misconduct case.

Live updates:

5:54 p.m.: Attorney Gerald Griggs speaks to the crowd demanding justice.

.@AttorneyGriggs now on the mic saying he has a message for Kentucky Attorney General @DanielCameronAG. #11Alive pic.twitter.com/u1YlQNLEB2 — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) September 23, 2020

5:44 p.m.: Some protesters speak saying they don't believe Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron did the right thing.

5:33 p.m.: The group chants, " Say her name" and "Breonna Taylor"

Protesters in SW Atlanta have started their rally. “What happened to Breonna Taylor could’ve happened to my mother...sister...aunt...any Black woman in my life.” #11Alive pic.twitter.com/ZLvzhMNRvh — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) September 23, 2020

5 p.m.: The first demonstration is scheduled to start now at Cleopas R. Johnson Park, down the road from the Atlanta University Center and near the Castleberry Hill neighborhood. A flier indicates it is being organized by Pastor Jared Sawyer and activist Mary-Pat Hector.