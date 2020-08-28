Demonstrations planned in Atlanta Friday for Trayford Pellerin, March on Washington

They come on the heels of renewed intensity in protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

ATLANTA — Demonstrations are planned for this afternoon and evening in Atlanta, one that will demand justice for Trayford Pellerin and the other that will express solidarity with the March on Washington occurring in the nation's capital today.

The first demonstration will be a gathering at the CNN Center near Centennial Olympic Park, which has frequently been a center of anti-racist activism since the nationwide protest movement gained steam earlier this summer. That gathering is scheduled for 1 p.m.-3 p.m. and is intended to express solidarity with the larger rally happening in Washington, D.C.

The second is scheduled later, to begin at 6 p.m. also near the CNN Center. In that demonstration, protesters will be marching to the Georgia State Capitol and back to demand justice for Pellerin, a 31-year-old Black man who was killed in a police shooting last week in Louisiana.

According to NBC News, Pellerin was shot and killed after officers responded to a call of a person with a knife at a Lafayette, La. convenience store.

Friday August 28, 6pm

Atlanta



Gathering at the CNN Building

190 Marietta St NW

marching to the GA State Capitol and back

demanding justice for Trayford Pellerin.



Bring mask, signs, good shoes, friends, voice.#TrayfordPellerin#atlantaprotests https://t.co/dEoch2uOX9 — Where is the protest in Atlanta? (@WhereProtest) August 27, 2020

The officers reportedly chased him on foot toward another convenience store and used their Tasers to try and stop him, but were ineffective. They then shot him as he tried to go into the other convenience store.

The shooting was captured on video, and the woman recording it can be heard saying, "That man's got a knife. They're going to shoot him." A few seconds later, she says "They're tasing him. He's not even doing nothing."

"Oh my God, they just shot this man. They literally just killed this man in front of me," she says in shock after Pellerin is shot.

Pellerin's death, along with the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, has renewed the intensity of protests around the country against excessive police force and systemic racism.

Trey Pellerin was a quiet and generous man. He loved to cook and cut hair. He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed one. To officers in Lafayette LA, he was a “threat,” so they fatally shot him multiple times!! He DID NOT deserve this. We DEMAND JUSTICE NOW. pic.twitter.com/Zww2nn7FYw — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 24, 2020

The planned demonstrations for Friday come on the heels of unrest that broke out in the wake of protests to demand justice for Blake in Atlanta on Wednesday.