Watch live: 7th day of protests taking place across metro Atlanta

Here's the latest.

ATLANTA — The national protests set off in the wake of the death of George Floyd have reached night seven here in metro Atlanta.

Demonstrators continue to meet near Centennial Olympic Park in the heart of Downtown to call for change in American policing tactics, which activists say has lead to too many deaths of black Americans during their interactions with law enforcement.

A curfew is back in effect for the City of Atlanta again Thursday night, and lasts at least through this weekend to stave off any potential repeats of last weekend's chaos. Protest organizers have since been urging crowds to heed the curfews and disperse when asked by police and the National Guard, and Wednesday night's protests ended without any tear gas ever being deployed.

11Alive has been covering the marches since they began on Friday, and will cover them again this evening. Scroll down for the latest.

Refresh often for updates.

4:00 p.m. - Protesters plan to meed in Midtown Atlanta to hold a moment of silence before marching to Centennial Olympic Park to join in tonight's protests.

3:25 p.m. - Atlanta Police say they made 43 additional arrests Wednesday night related to the protest, bringing the total number of arrests since the protests began Friday to 526.

Click here to read an analysis of the arrests through June 3.

2:56 p.m. - MARTA says all transit will operate as scheduled today, however the Streetcar service remains suspended due to the protests and road blocks near Centennial Olympic Park.

2:41 p.m. - 11Alive My News reporter Jay Plyburn reports there are about 100 people participating in a protest in Dacula in Gwinnett County.

10:30 a.m. - A crowd gathers outside of historic Ebenezer Baptist Church near the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center in Atlanta for a rally.

Watch a replay of the stream below.

Watch live coverage of Day 7 of protests here.