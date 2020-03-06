Updates: Protests in metro Atlanta continue for sixth day in a row

Here's the latest.

ATLANTA — Demonstrations in metro Atlanta continue for their sixth day, as protesters here join with others across the nation demanding justice for George Floyd.

The Minnesota man died after a Minneapolis Police Officer knelt on his neck for several minutes while Floyd pleaded for air and several other officers stood by.

The officers' actions - the latest in a string of other cases of black Americans dying during interactions with law enforcement, including the cases of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor - have set off nationwide demonstrations, which began Friday in Atlanta and have taken place every day since.

Nightly curfews have been implemented by the mayor's office, and the Georgia National Guard was activated by Gov. Brian Kemp after Friday and Saturday demonstrations - largely peaceful during the day - devolved into intense clashes between crowds and law enforcement during the night.

Since, demonstrators have taken to the streets during the day to call for an end to the killing of black Americans during interactions with police.

11Alive has been following the daily protests, and will bring live coverage of the developments for Wednesday.

Scroll to read the latest. Refresh often for updates.

4:08 p.m. - Former President Jimmy Carter has weighed in on the civil unrest in the nation, saying in a statement, we must "say no more to a racially discriminatory police and justice system."

"People of power, privilege, and moral conscience must stand up and say 'no more' to a racially discriminatory police and justice system, immoral economic disparities between whites and blacks, and government actions that undermine our unified democracy," Carter's statement said.

4:05 p.m. - All MARTA bus, rail, and paratransit services will operate as scheduled Wednesday, June 3, the transit agency says.

3:45 p.m.: So far only a sparse crowd at the corner of Marietta St. and Centennial Olympic Park Dr., one of the main meeting points so far in the days of protests.

2:22 p.m. - A crowd has gathered in Marietta Square for a demonstration.

12:46 p.m. - The City of Atlanta has announced curfews will be in place through the weekend as ongoing protests continue across the city.

The curfews were first put into place last Saturday night as protests turned violent the night before. They are intended to curtail potential looting or other negative actions during the overnight period.

The curfew will continue at 9 p.m. tonight until sunrise on Thursday. That same curfew will be in effect Thursday night.

An 8 p.m. to sunrise curfew is effective Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. They all expire at sunrise the following morning.