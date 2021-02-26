Bond denied for suspect charged in 8-year-old Secoriea Turner's killing

Julian Conley is the sole person charged in Secoriea Turner's death.

ATLANTA — A man charged with killing an eight-year-old girl on July 4 was denied bond on Friday morning.

Julian Conley is the sole person charged in Secoriea Turner's death. Conley was arrested about a week after Turner was shot and killed while riding in a car with her mom on University Avenue.

At the time of the shooting, tension was already flooding the neighborhood. A man had just been shot and killed by police a few weeks before. The night Turner was killed, there were reports of people trying to block the road.

Conley's previous attorney admitted the suspect was there that night but insisted he was not the one who fired the shot that killed the little girl.

During Friday's virtual hearing, his new attorney argued Conley is not a flight risk and should be granted bond. The state said Conley was already out on bond when this happened for allegedly throwing fireworks at a car in Cobb County several months before.

During the hearing, an advocate read a statement from Turner's family.

"Secoriea will not get up today ... she was a dancer and belonged to a cheerleading group. We the family strongly oppose bond for the defendant."